Ram mandir impact: Muslim baby named Ram Rahim; Sita, Raghav popular picks

Before the ceremony, many expectant mothers nationwide expressed a desire for delivery dates to coincide with the inauguration.

Ram mandir's consecration ceremony has inspired many parents to name their kids after the popular characters of the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Reports emerged from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere in India, where parents named their newborn kids 'Ram', 'Raghav', and 'Sita' to align the significance of their birth date with the occasion of the inauguration of Ram mandir.

Many doctors, involved in 'muhurat' deliveries on January 22, said that parents were eager to call their newborns Ram - the avatar of Hindu god 'Vishnu' and the king of Ayodhya, to whom the temple is dedicated. Similarly, many newborn female babies were named Sita - the Hindu goddess and wife of Ram.

Notably, a Muslim woman in UP's Firozabad, who gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, named him 'Ram Rahim', giving a message of Hindu-Muslim unity.

84-second auspicious 'muhurat' during consecration ceremony

The consecration ceremony occurred between 12:20 pm and 1 pm on Monday. The auspicious 'muhurat' for the ceremony, lasting about 84 seconds during the sacred 'Abhijit muhurta' in Hinduism, extended from 12:29:03 pm to 12:30:35 pm. It was during this time that 'Ram Lalla,' the childhood form of Lord Ram, was consecrated in the temple.





To integrate the significance of this ceremony, the babies born in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, Bhopal districts, Odisha's Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts, UP's Ghaziabad, Delhi-NCR, were given names such as 'Ram', 'Siya', 'Janki', 'Ayodhya Prasad'.

'Raghav', 'Raghvendra', 'Raghu' and 'Ramendra' were also among the popular names picked up by the parents.

(With agency inputs)