LIVE: SC cancels bail granted to ex-DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj

The Supreme Court today cancelled the bail granted to former DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj in a multi-crore rupees bank loan scam case. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to kick-off BJP's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 today, with the first electoral rally scheduled in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, news agency ANI reported today citing sources. PM Modi is scheduled to speak at a public meeting in Bulandshahr's Navada village. Expecting a major turnout, party leaders and workers are actively involved in the preparations. The saffron party holds eight out of 14 seats in western Uttar Pradesh, with defeats in six constituencies in 2019.
According to BJP functionaries, around 500,000 people will attend PM Modi's rally in Bulandshahr.
Donald Trump is on the verge of locking in the Republican presidential nomination, after his victory in the key New Hampshire primary on Tuesday. The win puts him on the path to a White House rematch with Joe Biden. it is still unclear if the ex-president had bagged the knockout victory to put his sole remaining challenger Nikki Haley out of the contest. Haley was hoping against the odds for an upset. But US news outlets quickly projected her defeat as first tallies came in.
A team representing Enforcement Directorate has arrived at the residence of on-the-run Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, for a new round of raids in the alleged ration distribution scam, India Today reported on Wednesday. Additional security forces, including one company of the CRPF, have been deployed to assist the probe agency. Local police officials are also providing assistance for the raids.
SC cancels bail granted to former DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj
The top court today cancelled the bail granted to former DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj in a multi-crore rupees bank loan scam case.
10:53 AM
US asks China to help curb Red Sea attacks by Iran-backed Houthis
The US has urged China to ask Tehran to stop Houthi rebels from attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea but has seen little sign of help from Beijing, the Financial Times reported today.
10:50 AM
Bharat Nyay Yatra in Assam: File as many cases as you can; BJP-RSS can't intimidate me, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said that BJP, RSS want to wipe out the language, culture, history of Assam and that they wish to run Assam from Nagpur.
10:46 AM
Haryana govt extends holidays for classes 1-5 to January 27
Holidays of students from classes 1 to 5 have been extended till 27th January due to extreme cold weather: Haryana Government
10:35 AM
NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader Rohit Pawar has been summoned by ED to appear before the agency today
NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader Rohit Pawar has been summoned by the ED to appear before the agency today in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank scam. Ahead of this, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar held a meeting at the NCP office in Mumbai.
10:21 AM
China says it formally established diplomatic ties with Nauru, after nation cut relations with Taiwan
China says it formally established diplomatic ties with Nauru after the Pacific island nation cut relations with Taiwan, news agency AP reported today.
9:57 AM
YS Sharmila meets former minister Konatala Ramakrishna in Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila met former minister Konatala Ramakrishna in Visakhapatnam today, news agency PTI reported.
9:30 AM
Trump secures victory in New Hampshire GOP primary despite strong showing by Nikki Haley
Bolstering the likelihood of a rematch later this year against President Joe Biden, Donald Trump bagged the victory in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday.
9:28 AM
PM Modi likely to kick-off BJP's campaign for Lok Sabha polls 2024 tomorrow
PM Modi is likely to kick-off BJP's campaign for the General elections 2024 on Thursday, with the first electoral rally scheduled in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, news agency ANI reported today.