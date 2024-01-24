LIVE: SC cancels bail granted to ex-DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj

The Supreme Court today cancelled the bail granted to former DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj in a multi-crore rupees bank loan scam case. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to kick-off BJP's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 today, with the first electoral rally scheduled in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, news agency ANI reported today citing sources. PM Modi is scheduled to speak at a public meeting in Bulandshahr's Navada village. Expecting a major turnout, party leaders and workers are actively involved in the preparations. The saffron party holds eight out of 14 seats in western Uttar Pradesh, with defeats in six constituencies in 2019. A team representing Enforcement Directorate has arrived at the residence of on-the-run Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, for a new round of raids in the alleged ration distribution scam, India Today reported on Wednesday. Additional security forces, including one company of the CRPF, have been deployed to assist the probe agency. Local police officials are also providing assistance for the raids. Donald Trump is on the verge of locking in the Republican presidential nomination, after his victory in the key New Hampshire primary on Tuesday. The win puts him on the path to a White House rematch with Joe Biden. it is still unclear if the ex-president had bagged the knockout victory to put his sole remaining challenger Nikki Haley out of the contest. Haley was hoping against the odds for an upset. But US news outlets quickly projected her defeat as first tallies came in. According to BJP functionaries, around 500,000 people will attend PM Modi's rally in Bulandshahr.