Ram Mandir Anniversary: India celebrates one year of 'Pran Prathistha'

The world is witnessing a two-month grand festival in the form of Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, hosting a large spiritual gathering.

Apart from this grand celebration, India is completing one year of the Ram Mandir today. On January 22, 2024, the idol of Ram Lalla was placed on his rightful seat in the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. Several devotees and dignitaries attended the inauguration, marking the end of the legal and political battle over the site.

The sacred event was performed on Kurma Dwadashi during the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar's Paush month.

Ram Mandir anniversary celebrated on Jan 11

However, this year, the anniversary of Ram Mandir was celebrated on January 11 instead of January 22 due to the alignment of the Hindu calendar as the Shukla Paksha fell on January 11.

According to the Hindu almanack, the Pratishtha Mahotsav, or the consecration ceremony, shows the sanctity of the Ram Mandir.

The celebrations took place from January 11 to 13, 2025, and various rituals, prayers, and cultural events were also held allowing devotees and saints to participate in honouring Lord Ram.

The change in date emphasises the importance of aligning with auspicious tithis (dates) within the Hindu calendar, which can vary each year.

Spiritual rituals mark the anniversary

Multiple spiritual events and cultural programs were organised in the Ram Mandir as the day began with Agnihotra with mantras from Shukla Yajurveda twice; from 8 am to 11 am and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Thereafter, 6 lakh Shri Ram Mantra were chanted with the recitation of the Ram Raksha Stotra and Hanuman Chalisa.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra shared a post on X, along with photos of Lord Ram's Maha Abhishek. The post reads, "On the occasion of Pratishtha Dwadashi, the Maha Abhishek of Prabhu was performed, followed by His Mangal Darshan."