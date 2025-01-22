Centre entrusts SSB chief Amrit Mohan to hold additional charge as BCAS DG

The Central government has entrusted Amrit Mohan Prasad, the Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), with the additional charge of Director General, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

This decision, approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, reflects the government's confidence in Prasad's leadership and administrative capabilities

Prasad, a 1989-batch IPS officer of the Odisha cadre, has been given the additional charge for six months with effect from November 1, 2024, or till the joining of the regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

"Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Civil Aviation for ex-post facto approval for entrustment of the additional charge of the post of Director General, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, (DG, BCAS) to Amrit Mohan Prasad, IPS (OD:89), DG, SSB for 06 months w.e.f. 01.11.2024, or till joining of the regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is the earliest," a Ministry of Personnel order reads.

The charge was given to Prasad months after BCAS DG Zulfiqar Hasan retired on October 31 last year.

Reorganised into an independent department on April 1, 1987, under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, BCAS is the regulatory authority for civil aviation security in India.

It is headed by an officer of the rank of Director General of Police and is designated as Director General, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security who is the appropriate authority for the implementation of Annexure-17 to the Chicago convention of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The Director General of, the Bureau of Civil Aviation is responsible for the development, implementation, and maintenance of the National Civil Aviation Security Programme (NCASP).