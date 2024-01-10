Ram Mandir inauguration: Sonia, Kharge, Adhir Ranjan decline invitation

Senior members of the Congress party have declined the invitation to attend the inauguration of the Ram Mandir on January 22. The invitation was sent out last month to Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and the Leader of the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, for the inauguration of the incomplete temple in Ayodhya.

The Congress party, in its official statement, said that while they respected the beliefs of millions of people in the country, the inauguration ceremony was "clearly an RSS/BJP event" for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for "electoral gain" ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Lord Ram is worshipped by millions in our country. Religion is a personal matter. But the RSS/BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya, " the statement read.

The Opposition party added, "The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain. While abiding by the 2019 Supreme Court judgment and honouring the sentiments of millions who revere Lord Ram, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have respectfully declined the invitation to what is clearly an RSS/BJP event."

Preparations for the temple's inaugurations are in full swing as thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society are expected to attend the ceremony. Several VVIP guests from India and abroad have received invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion. Reportedly more than 6,000 invitations had gone out for the event in Ayodhya.

January 14 to 22 marks the Amrit Mahotsav in Ayodhya. Vedic rituals are expected to begin for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) from January 16 onwards. On January 22, a priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised to feed thousands of devotees who will visit the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

According to the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

