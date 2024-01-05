Home / India News / Ram Temple consecration: 7000 bamboo pieces sent to Ayodhya from Assam

Ram Temple consecration: 7000 bamboo pieces sent to Ayodhya from Assam

A container truck filled with bamboo pieces collected from the Lampi area near Boko to Ayodhya was dispatched on Thursday night

A worker cleans the stone keep for the construction of Lord Ram temple, at Karsewakpuram workshop in Ayodhya on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple on 5th August.
ANI

Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 12:36 PM IST
Ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, locals and members of the All Assam Divyanga Versatile Association of the state's Kamrup district have sent 7000 pieces of bamboo to Ayodhya.

A container truck filled with bamboo pieces collected from the Lampi area near Boko to Ayodhya was dispatched on Thursday night.

Arjun Chetry, a Member of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, said that this is a proud moment for them as they were able to send bamboo that will be used in the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"We were instructed to collect some bamboo and we have collected the bamboo pieces from the Lampi area. We will send these bamboo pieces to Ayodhya and the bamboo-loaded truck will travel 1250 km to reach Ayodhya. It is a matter of pride for us," Chetry said.

The 7,000 bamboo branches were collected from the Lampi area along the Assam-Meghalaya border and stacked at Gohalkona Kacharipara.

All Assam Divyanga Versatile Association has donated these bamboo pieces to use in the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Upendra Kumar Agarwal chaired a meeting here on Thursday and discussed alternative routes and security arrangements for the temple consecration event scheduled for January 22.

"Given the consecration ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on January 22, which would be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a meeting was called today by Lucknow Commissionerate where officials of NHAI, traffic police and related Zonal DCP and others were present," the official said.

He said, "During the meeting, there were deliberations to enhance the smoothness of the route leading to Ayodhya, which will be utilized by all the guests and devotees. Currently, people travel to Ayodhya through Kamta to Chinhat Matiyari via Barabanki. However, the usage of the alternative Sultanpur route is declining. Therefore, instructions have been issued to promote awareness of these alternative routes."

The senior police officer said that security and patrolling have also been increased keeping the event in mind.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22. Many VVIP guests from the country and abroad have been invited and expected to attend the event in the temple town.

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

