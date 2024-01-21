Home / India News / Ram temple consecration ceremony: VIPs to be served 'mahaprasad'

Ram temple consecration ceremony: VIPs to be served 'mahaprasad'

'Mahaprasad' is being prepared by Gujarat's Bhagwa Sena Bharti Garvi and Sant Seva Sansthan under the guidance of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust

Ram Mandir (Photo posted on X by @ShriRamTeerth)
Press Trust of India Ayodhya (UP)

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 6:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has got 'mahaprasad' prepared for the VIPs coming to attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday.

More than 20,000 packets of 'mahaprasad', which has been prepared with pure ghee, five types of dry fruits, sugar, gram flour ('besan') is being handed over to the Trust for the guest after the ceremony, an official said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

'Mahaprasad' is being prepared by Gujarat's Bhagwa Sena Bharti Garvi and Sant Seva Sansthan under the guidance of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

"We have been entrusted with the responsibility of preparing 'mahaprasad' along with making arrangements for the stay and food of the saints," said Kamal Bhai Rawal, the organisation's national president.

He said the 'mahaprasad' has been prepared with more than 5,000 kg of ingredients by a team of about 200 people.

Rawal said the 'mahaprasad' has been "prepared from pure desi ghee, gram flour, sugar and five dry fruits".

"Special care has also been taken for the purity of 'mahaprasad' in which all the ingredients were prepared by the organisation itself. None of the ingredients have been taken readymade from the market," he added.

Rawal further said more than 20,000 packets of 'mahaprasad' have been prepared.

The 'mahaprasad' packet, which has been prepared keeping in mind the Sanatani tradition, will contain two laddus, Saryu river water, Akshat, betel nut plate and Kalava.

The packet was handed over to the Trust by the organisation on Sunday.

The Trust is every day providing food to more than 5,000 saints, who are being accommodated in Udaasin Ashram Ranopali, the officials here said and added they were given a kit, which includes blanket, pillow and bedsheet.

Apart from this, the Trust has made arrangements for food in the temple premises for the guests attending the "pran 'pratishtha" programme.

The guests will be served pure vegetarian food along with legume and millet-based dishes.

These dishes will be prepared by the chefs from Varanasi and Delhi. Apart from this, 'thepla', almond barfi and 'matar kachori' will also be served to the guests, the officials said.

Also Read

'Invitees should definitely visit': Sanjay Raut on Ram temple ceremony

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ram temple: Akhilesh Yadav gets invite, says will visit after January 22

Haryana declares dry day on January 22 to mark Ram temple consecration

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

India's youths contributed to other nations' development: OM Birla

Ram temple event: Ayodhya gripped by religious fervor, festive atmosphere

Ram temple consecration: Voda Idea enhances network capacity in Ayodhya

PM Modi gives 'Wed in India' call to retain wealth within country

Delhi pollution crisis: Informal sector workers grapple with job loss

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiRam templeAyodhyaSanatan Sanstha

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story