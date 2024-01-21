Home / India News / Ram temple consecration: Public holiday in Noida govt offices, schools

Ram temple consecration: Public holiday in Noida govt offices, schools

'In view of the event on January 22, it has been declared a public holiday in Uttar Pradesh under Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881,' Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Press Trust of India Noida

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 8:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Monday will be observed as a public holiday at all government establishments, including offices, schools and colleges, in Noida and Greater Noida, according to an official order.

The holiday has been announced on account of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"In view of the event on January 22, it has been declared a public holiday in Uttar Pradesh under Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881," Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said in the order.

Verma separately told PTI that government offices and other establishments like educational institutions will observe a day off on Monday.

"However, private organisations and commercial facilities are open to take a decision on their own," he said.

The district magistrate said the sale of liquor will also be prohibited on Monday in compliance with the state government's order made recently.

He added that the sale of meat would also be restricted during the day.

Also Read

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

Haryana declares dry day on January 22 to mark Ram temple consecration

Ram Mandir inauguration: Sonia, Kharge, Adhir Ranjan decline invitation

Jewellers come up with new collections ahead of Ram temple consecration

Delhi's max temperature 15.8 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal

Delhi High Court to pronounce order on Shibu Soren's plea on Monday

Ram temple event: AI-based CCTV cameras, drones deployed to ensure security

Ram temple consecration ceremony: VIPs to be served 'mahaprasad'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :noidaRam templegovernment officesSchoolsPublic holidays

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story