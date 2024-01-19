Home / India News / Ram Temple event: NDA plans celebrations in Rahul's Wayanad constituency

Ram Temple event: NDA plans celebrations in Rahul's Wayanad constituency

They will watch the live telecast of the Ayodhya ceremony at the Ponkuzhi Sree Rama Temple

Rahul Gandhi's poster at Wayanad DCC Office, put up soon after his candidature was announced
Press Trust of India Wayanad (Kerala)

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 11:34 AM IST
The BJP-led NDA is planning to celebrate the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, being organised in Ayodhya, in a grand manner in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar will join NDA leaders at a Lord Ram Temple in the hill district to attend the ceremony being organised in Ayodhya, which will be telecast live on January 22, party sources said here on Friday.

They will watch the live telecast of the Ayodhya ceremony at the Ponkuzhi Sree Rama Temple.

Besides Javadekar and local BJP leaders, the event will be attended by NDA state convenor Thushar Vellappally, a BJP source told PTI.

Vellappally, son of Eazhava community leader and SNDP yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, was the NDA candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency when Gandhi contested the 2019 election.

He is the leader of the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), an ally of the BJP in Kerala.

BJP sources highlight the significance of the event being held at the Kerala temple, located on the Sulthan Bathery-Mysore Road, which, according to them, is closely connected to the Ramayana.

The event, organised in Gandhi's constituency, is also intended to send a nationwide message to the Congress party and its leadership, who have rejected an invitation to attend the temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, according to sources.

The temple is located in a calm and peaceful area near the banks of the Ponkuzhi River, approximately 4 km away from the Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary.

The primary deities worshipped at this temple are Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshman and Lord Hanuman.

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

