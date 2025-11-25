Home / India News / Ram Temple flag hoisting honours those who sacrificed their life: RSS chief

Ram Temple flag hoisting honours those who sacrificed their life: RSS chief

Speaking at the flag-hoisting ceremony at the temple, Bhagwat said a flag is always a symbol, and the installation of such a towering flag at the temple had taken considerable time

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat noted that many people had dreamt of this day and several sacrificed their lives for it (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Ayodhya (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 2:38 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said those who sacrificed their life for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya must be in peace today as the hoisting of the saffron flag atop the shrine marked the formal completion of its construction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ceremonially hoisted the saffron flag atop the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking at the flag-hoisting ceremony at the temple, Bhagwat said a flag is always a symbol, and the installation of such a towering flag at the temple had taken considerable time, just as the construction of the temple did.

He noted that many people had dreamt of this day and several sacrificed their lives for it.

"Their souls must have found peace today," Bhagwat said, recalling the names of some.

"Those who worked in the background everyday also dreamt of Ram Mandir, now today that the ritualistic completion is over; the flag of 'Ram Rajya' has been hoisted," he added.

"It has taken long to hoist such a tall flag. You all know how long it took to build the temple - even if we leave aside 500 years, it took 30 years," he said.

He added that through this flag, certain fundamental values had been elevated.

"These are the values that will guide the world - from individual life to family life and the life of the entire creation. Dharma is what ensures well-being for all," Bhagwat said.

He said the saffron colour of the flag represents dharma and is therefore referred to as the 'dharma dhwaj'. The flag also bears the symbol of the Raghu dynasty -the kovidar (mandar) tree, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Gross indiscipline': SC upholds dismissal of Army officer in temple row

Zubeen Garg's death 'plain and simple murder': Himanta tells Assam Assembly

J&K police probe 'tax evasion' by two educational institutes in Baramulla

Who is Prema Thongdok, Indian woman allegedly detained at Shanghai airport

Clean air protest: Delhi Police cites national integration law in FIR

Topics :Mohan BhagwatRSS chief Mohan BhagwatRSSRam templeAyodhya

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story