Home / India News / Zubeen Garg's death 'plain and simple murder': Himanta tells Assam Assembly

Zubeen Garg's death 'plain and simple murder': Himanta tells Assam Assembly

Sarma was speaking in the assembly during a discussion under an adjournment motion moved by the opposition on the singer's death

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta
After preliminary probe, the Assam Police was sure that it was not a case of culpable homicide, but it was a plain and simple murder: Sarma | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the assembly on Tuesday that singer Zubeen Garg's death while swimming in the sea in Singapore is a case of "plain and simple murder".

The special investigation team (SIT) that has been probing into the circumstances of Garg's death have added murder charges to the case.

Sarma was speaking in the assembly during a discussion under an adjournment motion moved by the opposition on the singer's death.

The motion was allowed by the Speaker at the request of the chief minister.

"After preliminary probe, the Assam Police was sure that it was not a case of culpable homicide, but it was a plain and simple murder," Sarma said.

"That is why, section 103 of BNS was added to the case within three days of his death," he added.

The SIT under the CID of the state police has so far arrested seven people, examined 252 witnesses and seized 29 items in connection with the case, he said.

"One of the accused killed Garg and others helped him. Four to five people are being booked in the murder case," Sarma claimed.

"After the chargesheet in the murder case is submitted in December, the probe will be expanded to include negligence, criminal breach of trust and other aspects," he added.

Sarma, who is also the state's home minister, claimed that the SIT will file a "watertight chargesheet, and the motive behind the crime will shock the people of the state".

Garg had died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

J&K police probe 'tax evasion' by two educational institutes in Baramulla

Who is Prema Thongdok, Indian woman allegedly detained at Shanghai airport

Clean air protest: Delhi Police cites national integration law in FIR

Will Ethiopian volcanic ash further impact poor Delhi AQI? Expert explains

Tamil Nadu politics not regionalism, but Tamil 'exceptionalism', says Guv

Topics :AssamHimanta Biswa SarmaIndian music industry

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story