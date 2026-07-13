Ayodhya Ram temple trust invites CEO applications amid donation theft row

In a notification, the Trust said eligible candidates must have at least 20 years of managerial experience in a large public organisation, institution, government department or company. Applicants must also be between 50 and 70 years of age and hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

"The applicant must be an actively practising Hindu. Being a Ram devotee belonging to the Vaishnava tradition shall be considered desirable," the application notice read. "Good working knowledge of Hindi and English is mandatory."

The Trust also invited retired officers possessing the requisite experience, skills and competence to apply.

The appointment of the new CEO will initially be for three years, and the selected candidate will be required to reside in Ayodhya during the tenure.

Candidates applying for the post should have experience in coordination and supervision of multiple functional areas, including general administration, finance, accounts, human resources, public relations, information technology, security and legal affairs, among other things.