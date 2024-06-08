Home / India News / Ramoji's contributions will continue to inspire all: Jharkhand Governor

Ramoji's contributions will continue to inspire all: Jharkhand Governor

Veteran media personality and Ramoji group chairman Ramoji Rao died at a hospital in Hyderabad early on Saturday

Ramoji Rao dies aged 87
Ramoji Rao, chairman of Eenadu Group and founder of Ramoji Film City in a file photo. (Twitter)
Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 2:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday condoled the death of noted media personality Ramoji Rao, saying he will continue to inspire all.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Ramoji Group's founder, Ramoji Rao Garu. His contributions will continue to inspire us all. This is an irreparable loss," Radhakrishnan said in a post on X.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"My heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to his family. May his soul rest in peace," he added.

Veteran media personality and Ramoji group chairman Ramoji Rao died at a hospital in Hyderabad early on Saturday.

Rao (88), who was undergoing treatment for the past few days, breathed his last at 4.50 am, according to ETV, Telangana, one of the Ramoji group channels.

Also Read

Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan pay tribute to Ramoji Rao

'Visionary who revolutionised media': PM Modi's tribute to Ramoji Rao

Media baron Ramoji Rao, founder of Ramoji Film City, passes away at 87

'Article 370' box office Day 6: Yami Gautam, Priyamani's film stays firm

With Ramoji Rao's demise, India lost media titan: President Murmu

Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan pay tribute to Ramoji Rao

Monsoon rains: IMD predicts heavy rains, gusty winds across Kerala today

NEET-UG 2024 row explained: 6 students from same exam centre get top rank

Justice Arvind Singh Chandel takes oath as Patna HC judge at Raj Bhavan

Maha claims injustice to state students in NEET results; seeks cancellation

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :media and entertainmentIndian media firmsindian media and entertainment sector

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story