Rashtrapati Bhawan to host South India-focused cultural fest from Mar 6-9

An annual cultural festival that celebrates India's diverse heritage by showcasing the unique traditions of different regions is set to be held on the premises of the Rashtrapati Bhawan from March 6-9, the government said on Wednesday.

The event -- 'Vividhta ka Amrit Mahotsav' -- is being inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on March 5 and this year the focus is on South India, according to the Culture Ministry.

It will be open to the public from March 6-9 from 10 AM to 8 PM daily, the ministry said in a statement.

Key highlights of this edition include over 500 artisans and weavers showcasing traditional handicrafts and handlooms, including Kanjeevaram and Kasavu sarees, Pochampally ikat, Mysore silk, and intricate brass and wooden crafts, officials said.

More than 400 artistes will present folk and classical dance and music, bringing South India's cultural essence to life, they said.

"Authentic cuisines will feature signature South Indian delicacies such as Bisi Bele Bath, Kerala Sadya, Chettinad specialities and Andhra's fiery flavours," it said.

"The first edition, held last year, focused on north-east India and received an overwhelming response with 1.3 lakh visitors and over Rs 1 crore in sales for artisans.

"Following this success, the second edition highlights south India, featuring the five states of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, along with Lakshadweep and Puducherry," it said.

The festival aims to make the Rashtrapati Bhavan a hub for cultural exchange, bringing India's vibrant heritage closer to its citizens, the ministry said.

A Youth Engagement Zone with interactive workshops, storytelling, and cultural activities to inspire the younger generation is also a key attraction.

"This festival has been made possible through the support of the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Textiles, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Tourism, and all the participating states and Union Territories which have played a crucial role in preserving and promoting India's diverse heritage," it added.

The entry to the venue is from gate no. 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The festival serves as a platform to connect people with their roots while empowering artisans and performers. This Mahotsav is not just a celebration but a reaffirmation of India's unity in diversity, strengthening cultural bonds and fostering pride in our collective heritage, the ministry said.