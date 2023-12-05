Home / India News / Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi shot dead in Jaipur

Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi shot dead in Jaipur

As per initial reports, four people entered a house where Gogamedi was present and opened fire at him

File photo of activists of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 3:40 PM IST
Right-wing group Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead by unidentified assailants here on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the incident took place in the Shyam Nagar area this afternoon.

"As per initial reports, four people entered a house where Gogamedi was present and opened fire at him. One of Gogamedi's security personnel and another person were injured in the firing," Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra told PTI.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph told PTI that Gogamedi was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Topics :Karni SenaMurderJaipur

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 3:40 PM IST

