Home / India News / India to provide $250 mn LoC to Kenya for modernisation of its agri sector

India to provide $250 mn LoC to Kenya for modernisation of its agri sector

Ruto arrived here on Monday on a three-day visit with an aim to expand overall ties between the two countries

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 2:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced India's decision to provide $250 million to Kenya for modernisation of its agriculture sector following his wide-ranging talks with visiting Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto.

Ruto arrived here on Monday on a three-day visit with an aim to expand overall ties between the two countries.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In its foreign policy, India has always given high priority to Africa and has expanded its overall ties with the continent on a mission mode in the last nearly one decade, Modi said in his media statement after the talks.

"I am confident that President Ruto's visit to India will not only strengthen bilateral ties but will give a new momentum to our engagement with Africa," he added.

The prime minister said India will provide USD 250 million as Line of Credit to Kenya for modernisation of its agriculture sector.

Referring to the Indo-Pacific, Modi said closer cooperation between India and Kenya in the region will advance common efforts.

India and Kenya are of the view that terrorism is the most serious challenge facing the humanity, he said while noting that both sides have decided to enhance counter-terror cooperation.

The prime minister said both sides will continue to explore new opportunities to realise full potential of India-Kenya economic cooperation.

Also Read

Dy Navy Chief Mahindru on 3 days Kenya visit to oversee maritime exercise

Kenyan President William Ruto pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Power returns to Kenya after 14 hrs, longest in recent memory; airport shut

Emerging economies pushing to end dollar's dominance. What's the option?

Here are the key leaders joining BRI forum and their wish lists to Beijing

Cyclone Michaung: Lesser damage than previous time, says Tamil Nadu CM

Rajasthan Congress meeting to decide on Leader of Opposition in Assembly

Deceased Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode's associate held in Punjab

Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode dies of heart attack in Pakistan

Moody's cuts outlook on China's sovereign bonds to negative on rising debt

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :KenyaIndiaagriculture economy

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story