India to provide $250 mn LoC to Kenya for modernisation of its agri sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced India's decision to provide $250 million to Kenya for modernisation of its agriculture sector following his wide-ranging talks with visiting Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto.

Ruto arrived here on Monday on a three-day visit with an aim to expand overall ties between the two countries.

In its foreign policy, India has always given high priority to Africa and has expanded its overall ties with the continent on a mission mode in the last nearly one decade, Modi said in his media statement after the talks.

"I am confident that President Ruto's visit to India will not only strengthen bilateral ties but will give a new momentum to our engagement with Africa," he added.

The prime minister said India will provide USD 250 million as Line of Credit to Kenya for modernisation of its agriculture sector.

Referring to the Indo-Pacific, Modi said closer cooperation between India and Kenya in the region will advance common efforts.

India and Kenya are of the view that terrorism is the most serious challenge facing the humanity, he said while noting that both sides have decided to enhance counter-terror cooperation.

The prime minister said both sides will continue to explore new opportunities to realise full potential of India-Kenya economic cooperation.