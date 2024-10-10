Ratan Tata valued honesty and integrity, his legacy is inspiring

Nearly ten years ago, Ratan N Tata and I met for dinner in Los Angeles after having been introduced to each other by a dear mutual friend, Roy Doumani of UCLA. That night sparked in me an excitement about India as much as it did awe about sharing a meal with Tata. His vision and passion about a new entrepreneurial India was contagious. He spoke vibrantly, full of details, his words coming quickly. I, on the other hand, spoke very little during the evening. My thoughts bubbled. I couldn’t stop thinking about the opportunity that India presented.

It was that night in 2014 that Tata and I began a journey together to learn about India's dynamic new entrepreneurs and the companies they were creating. We both cared deeply about the reputations of our 150-year-old institutions – his , Tata Sons, and mine, the University of California – as we committed to finding and nurturing the best opportunities within this exciting new wave of Indian entrepreneurship that continues to this day.

I have had the unique opportunity to learn from, laugh with, be mentored by and – most important – have fun with him over the course of his last ten years. We ate together, walked together, flew on a plane together and even inadvertently crashed an Indian wedding when we were out together in California. Along this journey, the trust deepened between us and with respect and humility, I say that our values were aligned. Out of this relationship of friendship and respect, a new enterprise was born. We decided to partner and invest together. We added together our initials, UC-RNT, to signify the University of California and Ratan N Tata, and created something new.

Less than a month ago in Mumbai, Tata and I spent two days together talking about the future, the vastness of tomorrow. Our conversations went from today’s India, to innovations in artificial intelligence, to breakthroughs in medicine and biotechnologies – which both of us were restless to find – and, of course, all the car models that he loved and the future of automobiles. We snacked on the chocolates I had brought him from San Francisco and the chikoo ice cream he served me. Together, we tackled the thorny problem of how to get Indian mangoes delivered to the United States. This is how we often spent our time together, sharing stories, laughing, eating, turning over big thoughts and the smallest details of everyday life. As I was leaving, I asked him what I usually did when our visits were ending. What advice did he have for me? He said he wanted to spend more time together, to keep brainstorming and having fun. That was what he most enjoyed doing in what I now know were his final years. He walked me to the door, smiling, and we said we’d see each other in six weeks. We waved goodbye, and said we would keep building UC-RNT.

If he were able to hear me, this is what I would tell him directly as I write this. Mr Ratan Tata, being by your side over these past ten years has been a privilege and humbling honor and highlight for me and the UC Investments team. Being tied to your name is a legacy I promise to build upon for the next 100 years. You inspired us, shared with us, helped us expand our horizons and opportunities, all while remembering the sanctity of values you held so dearly: Honesty, integrity, giving back and making the world a better place. I will always cherish our friendship, remembering our smiles and laughs together. With a heavy heart and deep respect for you, I am blessed for having known you and been your partner. Thank you for trusting me.

The writer is Chief Investment Officer of the University of California. UC and Ratan Tata partnered and invested together for the last 10 years as UC RNT in India.