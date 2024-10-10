Sundar Pichai recalls last meet with Ratan Tata: 'Talked about his vision'

Hours after veteran industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata passed away, Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared the details of their last meeting at Google, remembering Tata’s profound impact on industry and philanthropy. Tata deeply cared about making India better, Pichai said, offering his condolences on his demise.





ALSO READ: Ratan Tata death LIVE updates: Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Mumbai to pay last respects Tata passed away on Wednesday evening at the age of 86, his family confirmed. He breathed his last at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm. Notably, on Monday he had dismissed rumour around his health concerns, noting that he remained in good spirits. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

About their last meeting, Pichai shared that the duo spoke about the progress of Waymo, a US-based autonomous driving technology company, which is a subsidiary of Alphabet.

“My last meeting with Ratan Tata at Google , we talked about the progress of Waymo and his vision was inspiring to hear. He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India. He deeply cared about making India better. Deep condolences to his loved ones and Rest in Peace Shri Ratan Tata Ji,” Pichai’s post shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) read.

Amit Shah to attend Ratan Tata’s funeral

Tributes poured in for Ratan Tata from many significant personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi , who remembered his indelible legacy. “...A compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being,” PM Modi said, remembering his unwavering commitment to making the society better.

More From This Section

Ratan Tata’s mortal remains will be kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai so that people can pay respect, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed. He will be cremated with full state honours. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the funeral.

Tata was the chairman of the Tata Sons from 1991 to 2012. He is highly regarded for his values and is credited with expanding the Tata Group’s statute from an India-focused entity to a global legacy.