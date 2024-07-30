RAU's IAS coaching deaths: HC to hear plea seeking high-level panel probe

Centre forms panel to probe RAU’s IAS coaching deaths

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday constituted a committee to investigate the incident.

The flooding occurred when the institute’s gates gave way under the pressure of water from the road outside. That evening, heavy rainfall had resulted in the accumulation of water up to waist-deep on the roads. As an SUV drove through the flooded area, the ripple effect from the vehicle’s movement caused the water to slam against the gates, leading to its collapse and subsequent flooding.

The Delhi police have arrested the car driver and the coaching centre’s owner.

SUV driver arrested by Delhi Police

The driver of the car and the coaching centre’s owner are among those arrested by the Delhi police in the matter.

The petition in HC was mentioned for urgent hearing on Tuesday. A HC bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela listed the matter for Wednesday if the petition is in order by afternoon. The plea sought a probe by a panel and a report on coaching institutes that are operating illegally.

Protest erupts over safety violation

Rau’s IAS Study Circle institute was found to have flouted multiple norms including lacking a drainage system in the basement. The students got stuck during the flooding as the only point of entry and exit points were jammed as the biometric system malfunctioned.

The streets of old Rajendra Nagar have been witnessing intensified protests from the IAS aspirants as the students demanded accountability for the incident and demanded strict action against the perpetrators. They alleged negligence on the part of the authorities.

Since the incident, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has sealed at least 13 coaching centres found to have violated safety norms.