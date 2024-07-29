Delhi coaching mishap: A moving car, encroached drainages - how it unfolded

Security personnel stand guard near a UPSC exam coaching centre after three civil services aspirants died when the basement of the coaching centre was flooded by rainwater, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

On Monday, protests continued in old Rajendra Nagar as students remained unmoved over the incident, prompting the Delhi police to increase security measures in the area.

Since the incident, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has sealed 13 coaching centres in the region, which were found to flout norms by misusing the basement in a similar manner.

How did flooding at Rau’s IAS coaching centre begin?

1) While officials are yet to confirm the chain of events, several videos have surfaced on social media capturing the events leading up to the basement flooding at the coaching institute.

2) One video shows heavily waterlogged roads outside the institute, where an SUV was driving. The movement of the vehicle created ripples in the water, which caused it to breach the coaching centre’s gates, leading to the sudden flooding of the basement in just a few minutes. The basement had no drainage system, the initial reports have found.

3) The Delhi Fire Services received a call around 7 pm regarding the flooding of the basement.

4) The presence of a single biometric lock system to move in and out of the building, which malfunctioned during the incident, made the matter worse, trapping the students with no escape route.

5) According to the Bharatiya Janata Party MP Bansuri Swaraj, the drainage system on the roads was not functioning, which resulted in the accumulation of water and the subsequent tragedy. However, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has counter blamed the saffron party for controlling the MCD for 15 years until 2022 but neglecting the city’s drainage systems.

6) An official said storm drains in the area – which carry excess rainwater to bigger drains – were covered by “encroachers on street sides” and contributed to the flooding.

7) “Access to 70-75 per cent of libraries in the region is controlled by biometrics and the libraries are located in basements…,” one of the students from the area, Punit Singh, told ANI.

Situation inside the basement of Rau’s IAS coaching centre

8) Another video of the incident surfaced online, showing trapped students in the basement standing on the corner of the stairs while the basement was flooded. Amid panic, they were seen trying to help each other to reach elevated areas to escape the floods.

9) While a political blame game between AAP-BJP ensues, Congress MP Amar Singh on Monday moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha demanding accountability for the three unfortunate deaths in the incident. A public interest litigation (PIL) has also been filed in Delhi High Court seeking probe into the incident.

10) The Delhi Police have arrested the owner among seven people in connection with the matter. “RAU’s IAS Study Circle is fully committed to supporting the ongoing investigations…,” the institute issued a statement on the matter.

11) The driver of the SUV car, which caused the flood water to breach the gates of the coaching insitute, has also been arrested, ANI reported.