Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / RAPS-3 reconnected to grid after major renovation exercise: NPCIL

RAPS-3 reconnected to grid after major renovation exercise: NPCIL

R&M activities were carried out in the core of the Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor remotely using precision technologies developed indigenously

nuclear power plant
The NPCIL said the R&M activities in the RAPS-3 unit were completed in the shortest time among Indian reactors where similar activities were taken up.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 1:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A 220 MW nuclear power plant at Rawatbhata in Rajasthan has been reconnected to the grid after its life was extended by about 30 years by undertaking a major renovation and modernisation exercise, the plant operator said.

Unit 3 of Rajasthan Atomic Power Station (RAPS-3) was commissioned on June 1, 2000, and continued commercial operations for over 22 years before being taken up for renovation and modernisation (R&M) on October 27, 2022.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It said RAPS-3 was connected to the grid on July 24 this year.

"The unit underwent Enmasse Coolant Channel Replacement (EMCCR), Enmasse Feeder Replacement (EMFR) and other upgrades during the R&M," the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) said in a statement.

R&M activities were carried out in the core of the Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor remotely using precision technologies developed indigenously.

"The NPCIL has over the years attained maturity in carrying out in-core jobs using sophisticated remotely operated tools. The entire job was carried out with utmost safety, with no undue exposure of personnel," the statement said.

More From This Section

LIVE: Confident that India will become global player in all sunrise sectors, says PM Modi

LIVE: Protest over death of UPSC aspirants continues; MHA panel to submit report within 30 days

Delhi coaching mishap video: How a car caused flood water to breach gates

Delhi coaching accident: 'Forced to live like pests' -Student writes to CJI

Parliament LIVE: Congress MP gives Adjournment Motion notice in LS over Wayanad landslides

The NPCIL said the R&M activities in the RAPS-3 unit were completed in the shortest time among Indian reactors where similar activities were taken up.

The nuclear operator said R&M jobs were completed within budget despite an increase in prices of certain key components after the start of the project.

The cost incurred on R&M of this unit (on a per MW basis) is much lower than that incurred internationally in PHWRs, the NPCIL said.

"India thus has an edge globally in carrying out such in-core jobs safely and precisely at a very competitive cost and can potentially export these services," the NPCIL said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rajasthan govt to form a three-member panel to control industrial pollution

Crimes against tribals, Dalits increased under BJP govt in Raj, says Gehlot

Several steps taken to curb students' suicides, MoS Sukanta Majumdar

Rajasthan govt to spend Rs 215 cr in FY25 on education scholarship scheme

Timely onset of monsoon leads to speedy kharif crop sowing in Rajasthan

Topics :rajasthanelectricity sectornuclear power plant reactors

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story