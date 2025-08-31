Home / India News / RBI Deputy Governor Rao flags off a walkathon on cyber security awareness

The Bankers' Club, Chandigarh, organized a walkathon on Cyber Security Awareness at Sukhna Lake here on Sunday which was flagged off by Rao

M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy governor, RBI
According to an official statement here, Rao said that while counterfeit currency circulation is minimal, the public must continue to use the "look, touch, and feel" method to verify notes.
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 8:26 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao on Sunday emphasized that banking services, including digital platforms, are designed for public convenience and must be used responsibly.

The Bankers' Club, Chandigarh, organized a walkathon on Cyber Security Awareness at Sukhna Lake here on Sunday which was flagged off by Rao.

Rao noted that such physical initiatives, alongside RBI's online campaigns, are highly effective in spreading awareness.

According to an official statement here, Rao said that while counterfeit currency circulation is minimal, the public must continue to use the "look, touch, and feel" method to verify notes.

With growing adoption of digital payments, reliance on cash is declining, ensuring safer and more secure transactions.

The walkathon event witnessed enthusiastic participation from bankers across the region, who came together to spread awareness on safe banking and responsible digital practices, the statement said.

Rao congratulated the banking fraternity for their commitment to cyber safety through such outreach campaigns.

The event was also attended by Executive Directors from RBI along with Vinod Kumar Arya, Chief General Manager, NABARD (Haryana); Nivedita Tiwari, Chief General Manager, NABARD (Punjab); Krishan Sharma, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India; Lalit Taneja, General Manager, Punjab National Bank; and zonal managers of several other institutions.

The Bankers' Club is a forum of senior bankers in Chandigarh and includes members from RBI, NABARD, SBI, PNB, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and other banks represented by senior officers at the Deputy General Manager level and above.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 8:26 PM IST

