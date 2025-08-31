RBI Deputy Governor Rao flags off a walkathon on cyber security awareness

Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao on Sunday emphasized that banking services, including digital platforms, are designed for public convenience and must be used responsibly.

The Bankers' Club, Chandigarh, organized a walkathon on Cyber Security Awareness at Sukhna Lake here on Sunday which was flagged off by Rao.

Rao noted that such physical initiatives, alongside RBI's online campaigns, are highly effective in spreading awareness.

According to an official statement here, Rao said that while counterfeit currency circulation is minimal, the public must continue to use the "look, touch, and feel" method to verify notes.

With growing adoption of digital payments, reliance on cash is declining, ensuring safer and more secure transactions.