Home / India News / Delhi records 32.1 deg C as heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast for Monday

Delhi records 32.1 deg C as heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast for Monday

The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 4 pm on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 79, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed

Delhi Rains, Rain
The IMD has forecast generally cloudy sky with heavy rain and thunderstorms for Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 7:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 32.1 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's normal, it said.

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy sky with heavy rain and thunderstorms for Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The relative humidity in the capital was recorded at 74 per cent at 5.30 pm, the IMD said.

The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 4 pm on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 79, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Red alert for extremely heavy rain in 4-6 Himachal districts till Tuesday

India Post suspends all US-bound mail services over new tariff rules

President Murmu on three-day visit to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu from Monday

Maratha quota stir enters third day as protesters march to Mumbai landmarks

Bihar SIR: 200K pleas for removal and 33K for inclusion in voter list

Topics :Delhi weatherIMDIMD weather forecastThunderstormRainfall

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story