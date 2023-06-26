Home / India News / RBI deputy governor Swaminathan Janakiraman gets supervision department

RBI deputy governor Swaminathan Janakiraman gets supervision department

Swaminathan, a former managing director of State Bank of India, replaced M.K. Jain whose term ended on Jun 21

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
Swaminathan Janakiraman

Jun 26 2023
Swaminathan Janakiraman, the deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) who took charge on Monday, will be looking after portfolios including the department of supervision.
In addition to supervision, Swaminathan will also have consumer education and protection department, financial Inclusion and development department, inspection department, premises department, and Rajbhasha department .

Swaminathan, a former managing director of State Bank of India, replaced M.K. Jain whose term ended on Jun 21. Swaminathan will have a three-year term as RBI deputy governor.

