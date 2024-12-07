Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RBI Guv Das meets FM Sitharaman two days before end of his extended term

The meeting comes just ahead of the extended term of incumbent RBI Governor coming to an end. Das's three-year extended term comes to an end on December 10

Das has been awarded the central banker of the year for two successive terms at global forums. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 11:17 PM IST
A day after presenting bi-monthly monetary policy, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The meeting comes just ahead of the extended term of incumbent RBI Governor coming to an end. Das's three-year extended term comes to an end on December 10.

In 2021, the government had announced a three-year extension to Das's tenure, a month before his term came to an end.

According to sources, Das called on the Finance Minister in the evening here.

The career bureaucrat-turned-central banker, Das, was appointed the 25th RBI Governor on December 12, 2018, after the abrupt exit of Urjit Patel.

With the three-year-extension granted to Das, he is already one of the longest serving RBI governors in its 90-year history.

The RBI had on Friday opted for a status quo on the rates for the 11th consecutive time, amid growing calls to address the slowdown in GDP growth in the September quarter at 5.4 per cent.

Das, while unveiling bi-monthly policy, made it clear that the RBI has been acting as per the flexibility offered by the statutes to the central bank and that its effort is to keep the inflation horse on a tight leash.

Over the past six years, Das has dealt with a slew of challenges, including Covid-19 and wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

He has been awarded the central banker of the year for two successive terms at global forums for his deft navigation of the fastest growing major economy in the world.

Topics :Shaktikanta DasNirmala SitharamanRBI

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 11:17 PM IST

