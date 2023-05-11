Home / India News / RBI invites Indian firms to participate in Greenwashing TechSprint

RBI invites Indian firms to participate in Greenwashing TechSprint

The RBI has invited all India-based firms which are interested in participating in the TechSprint to apply by May 21

Press Trust of India Mumbai
RBI invites Indian firms to participate in Greenwashing TechSprint

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 9:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India will be among 13 international regulators taking part in the Global Financial Innovation Network's (GFIN) first-ever Greenwashing TechSprint.

GFIN is a group of over 80 international organisations committed to supporting financial innovation in the interest of consumers and it is currently chaired by the Financial Conduct Authority.

"RBI as a participating member is inviting firms from India to participate in this Greenwashing TechSprint," the central bank said in a statement.

The number of investment products marketed as 'green' or making wider sustainability claims is growing.

Exaggerated, misleading or unsubstantiated claims about Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) credentials damage confidence in these products and the RBI wants to ensure that consumers and firms can trust that products have the sustainability characteristics they claim to have, it said.

"RBI will therefore be participating in a virtual TechSprint, hosted on the FCA's Digital Sandbox, to bring together international regulators, firms, and innovators to address sustainable finance as a collective priority," the central bank said.

The TechSprint will be to develop a tool or solution that can help regulators and the market effectively tackle the risks of greenwashing in financial services.

The RBI has invited all India-based firms which are interested in participating in the TechSprint to apply by May 21.

Firms will get the opportunity to work with regulatory experts, a variety of stakeholders and professionals from across the globe, it added.

Also Read

What is greenwashing?

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI launches G20 TechSprint competition to improve cross-border payments

Power ministry to develop carbon credit trading scheme for decarbonisation

IIT Madras launches Department of Medical Sciences and Technology

FM Nirmala Sitharaman invites Japan's business leaders to invest in India

Kerala to issue ordinance amending hospital protection law to ensure safety

India marks 25th anniversary of 1998 nuclear tests in Rajasthan's Pokhran

Topics :RBICentral Bank of India

First Published: May 11 2023 | 10:58 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story