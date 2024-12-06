RBI to launch podcasts for wider dissemination of info to general public

To further its initiative to spread awareness among a wider audience, the Reserve Bank of India plans to launch podcasts to effectively disseminate information of interest to the general public, said the RBI on Friday in its monetary policy statement.

The RBI stated that it has been leveraging both traditional and modern communication methods as integral tools to enhance transparency, amplify the impact of its decisions, and explain the rationale behind them. Additionally, it uses these channels to disseminate awareness messages to a broader audience. In recent years, the Reserve Bank has significantly expanded its public awareness initiatives, including active engagement on social media platforms.

