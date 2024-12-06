RBI to launch podcasts for wider dissemination of info to general public

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

In recent years, the Reserve Bank has significantly expanded its public awareness initiatives, including active engagement on social media platforms

Anjali Kumari
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 8:36 PM IST
To further its initiative to spread awareness among a wider audience, the Reserve Bank of India plans to launch podcasts to effectively disseminate information of interest to the general public, said the RBI on Friday in its monetary policy statement.
 
The RBI stated that it has been leveraging both traditional and modern communication methods as integral tools to enhance transparency, amplify the impact of its decisions, and explain the rationale behind them. Additionally, it uses these channels to disseminate awareness messages to a broader audience. In recent years, the Reserve Bank has significantly expanded its public awareness initiatives, including active engagement on social media platforms.
 
“The Reserve Bank of India has been deploying traditional as well as new-age communication techniques as a key part of its toolkit to ensure transparency and the greater impact of its decisions, explain the rationale behind its decisions, and disseminate various awareness messages to a wider audience. The Reserve Bank has been expanding the scope of its public awareness activities, including through social media, over the last few years. In continuation of this endeavour, the Reserve Bank proposes to launch podcasts for wider dissemination of information that is of interest to the general public,” it said.
 
First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 8:36 PM IST

