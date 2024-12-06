Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Laws required to end toxic work culture in pvt sector, says TMC MP Gokhale

Laws required to end toxic work culture in pvt sector, says TMC MP Gokhale

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Gokhale referred to the deaths of Anna Sebastian, who allegedly died due to extreme work pressure

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Interim Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Interim Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 7:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale on Friday urged the government to frame laws to ensure that employees in private sector have good working conditions, as he highlighted recent incidents of professionals dying allegedly due to work-related stress.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Gokhale referred to the deaths of Anna Sebastian, who allegedly died due to extreme work pressure, and Satish Nandgaonkar, a journalist who suffered a heart attack, allegedly due to a toxic work environment.

"After these two shocking incidents, there has been a groundswell of complaints on social media, with people in the private sector saying that there is often a toxic work culture, where employees are made to work long hours and are subjected to insults. A lot of this is happening in the private sector," he said.

"We are talking about private companies. Bengal means business; we have more than 4.5 lakh active companies, and the IT sector alone employs more than 2.6 lakh people. So, private sector reform is very important," he added.

"This year, corporate taxes were lower than income taxes. Who are the people paying the income tax? The people working in private companies," he said.

Gokhale also flagged the lack of provision for overtime pay in Indian companies. "There is no overtime pay provision in contracts in India. Employees are made to work 8-10-12 hours. Many employees work in client-facing roles, where they are subject to the whims of clients. There is a need for labor laws to regulate this," he said.

He also mentioned about the funds for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) being stalled for West Bengal.

"This toxic work culture and the deprivation of people are issues that this house needs to take seriously. People who are employed need a healthy work culture, and those who work deserve to be paid," he said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SC reserves decision on Partha Chatterjee's bail plea in cash-for-jobs case

SC transfers 2 FIRs against Bengal BJP leader to CBI over 2020 clash

SP, TMC skip Congress protest: Is Parliamentary deadlock coming to an end?

Railway collected Rs 12k cr from passenger services during festivals: Govt

West Bengal: SC grants bail to ex-TMC leader Kuntal Ghosh in CBI case

Topics :TMCRajya Sabhatoxic work culture

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story