Re-examining the Bitcoin scam case unveiled in 2021: Karnataka Minister

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 3:42 PM IST
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said he was re-examining the multi-crore Bitcoin scam case, which had surfaced during the previous BJP regime in 2021.

The Congress then in Opposition had accused the Basavaraj Bommai government of trying to cover it up as it "involved big names".

"We (Congress) are in the government now, we are opening things. I'm re-examining the Bitcoin case, we are doing it. It's not even a month since we came to power..." Parameshwara told reporters in response to a question.

The prime suspect, Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki , was accused of hacking the state government's e-procurement site and siphoning over Rs 11.5 crore.

There were also charges of cryptocurrency theft, drug peddling and cyber fraud relating to the case.

Regarding the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, the Home Minister said investigation is on in this case and the matter is also in the court. The government will do everything possible to get justice to the candidates.

"In order to get justice for them (candidates), I'm talking to the Advocate General and DG (Director General of Police). We are discussing what can be done to provide justice and we will do all that is possible within the ambit of law, as the case is under investigation and the matter is also in the court," he said.

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 4:15 PM IST

