Received 'emergency alert: severe' text on your phone? Here's what it means

The government said the alert system ensures that necessary emergency info reaches the maximum number of people in a timely manner

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 3:16 PM IST
If you recently received a pop-up notification on your smartphone stating “emergency alert: severe”, then you are not alone.

The notification also displays the text, "This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end."

"This message has been sent to TEST Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies," read the flash message.


The notification was a test message sent by the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) to check its emergency alert system. Multiple smartphones received the message alert at around 1:30 pm.

Such tests will be conducted on a regular basis in different regions to assess the efficiency and effectiveness of the emergency warning broadcast capabilities of mobile operators and cell broadcast systems, a statement by the Department of Telecommunications read.


According to DoT, the cell broadcast alert system is a technology that allows the government to send critical and time-sensitive messages for disaster management to all the mobile devices within a designated geographical area, irrespective of whether the recipients are residents or visitors.

The government said the alert system ensures that necessary emergency info reaches the maximum number of people in a timely manner. Government agencies and emergency services use it to inform the public about potential threats and keep them informed.

Cell Broadcast is commonly used to deliver emergency alerts, such as severe weather warnings like tsunamis, flash floods, earthquakes, etc.

Phone users in India received a similar test alert on July 20.

Topics :Department of TelecommunicationsDoTnatural calamitiesBS Web ReportsSecurity alert

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 3:13 PM IST

