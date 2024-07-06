Record 29 Indian-Origin MPs set to shape UK Parliament after 2024 election

In a significant development for Indian-origin political representation, the UK Parliament is set to host historic 29 MPs of Indian descent after the 2024 general election. Labour has emerged as the predominant party among People of Indian Origin (PIO) MPs, winning 19 seats, marking a substantial rise compared to previous terms, according to a report by The Times of India.

New faces

Labour celebrated a significant win as they welcomed 12 new PIO MPs into their fold. Notable incumbents such as Lisa Nandy, Nadia Whittome, Navendu Mishra, Preet Gill, Valerie Vaz, and Seema Malhotra comfortably secured their seats. Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi retained Slough with a diminished majority, while Thangam Debbonaire conceded Bristol Central to the Green Party, underscoring intense competition even in traditionally Labour-dominated areas, the report said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Conservative Party

The Conservative Party celebrated the addition of two new PIO MPs, while notable figures including Priti Patel, Rishi Sunak, Suella Braverman, Claire Coutinho, and Gagan Mohindra successfully defended their seats. Despite these victories, setbacks like Shailesh Vara's loss in North West Cambridgeshire and Ranil Jayawardena's defeat in Hampshire North East to the Liberal Democrats highlighted closely contested races within Conservative-held constituencies.

Alok Sharma and Virendra Sharma chose not to run for re-election, affecting the constituencies of Reading West and Ealing Southall, respectively. Deirdre Costigan won Ealing Southall decisively for the Labour Party.

Despite fielding 13 candidates from minor parties like the Green Party and Reform UK, none were successful in securing seats. Independent candidates such as Iqbal Mohamed and Shockat Adam saw notable success, highlighting the varied political aspirations within the PIO community.

The 2024 elections have established a new benchmark for PIO representation in British politics. Labour's strong performance underscores evolving political dynamics and increasing community influence. The diverse group of PIO MPs now serving in the UK Parliament represents a significant stride towards greater diversity and inclusivity in parliamentary positions, the report stated.