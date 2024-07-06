Latest LIVE: Rahul to address party workers, meet Rajkot fire victims' kin during Gujarat visit

Senior Congress leader and MP for Raebareli seat Rahul Gandhi will visit Ahmedabad city in Gujarat on today, July 6, where he will address party workers, a party leader said. Gandhi will also meet the family members of those who lost their lives in various tragedies in Gujarat in the recent past, including the Rajkot game zone fire, the boat capsize incident in Vadodara and Morbi bridge collapse.

Devprakash Madhukar, the main suspect in the Hathras stampede that killed 121 individuals, has surrendered in front of SIT, STF and Police, his Advocate AP Singh said in a video message on Friday, ANI reported. Advocate AP Singh said, "Dev Prakash Madhukar who was named in the FIR in the Hathras case, was said to be the main organiser has surrendered in front of SIT, STF and Police. We have handed him over to the SIT and the Uttar Pradesh Police. Now a thorough investigation can be done...His health should be taken care of, he is a heart patient and nothing wrong should happen to him..."