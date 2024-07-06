Latest LIVE: Rahul to address party workers, meet Rajkot fire victims' kin during Gujarat visit

Senior Congress leader and MP for Raebareli seat Rahul Gandhi will visit Ahmedabad city in Gujarat on today, July 6, where he will address party workers, a party leader said. Gandhi will also meet the family members of those who lost their lives in various tragedies in Gujarat in the recent past, including the Rajkot game zone fire, the boat capsize incident in Vadodara and Morbi bridge collapse.
Devprakash Madhukar, the main suspect in the Hathras stampede that killed 121 individuals, has surrendered in front of SIT, STF and Police, his Advocate AP Singh said in a video message on Friday, ANI reported. Advocate AP Singh said, "Dev Prakash Madhukar who was named in the FIR in the Hathras case, was said to be the main organiser has surrendered in front of SIT, STF and Police. We have handed him over to the SIT and the Uttar Pradesh Police. Now a thorough investigation can be done...His health should be taken care of, he is a heart patient and nothing wrong should happen to him..."
Amid suspicion over his candidature, US President Joe Biden on Friday asserted that he is the presidential nominee of the Democratic party. Biden reiterated that he is in the race and will win the election again as he sought to clear all the doubts about the future of his candidacy for the November 5 elections. However, other news reports suggest that Biden's latest comments may not be sufficient to calm democrats who are wary of Biden since his disappointing performance in the debate with Trump. President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, July 5, conferred 10 Kirti Chakras, including seven posthumously, to personnel of the Army and paramilitary forces for displaying indomitable courage and extraordinary valour in the line of duty. Notably, Kirti Chakra is India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award.
Don't go too far in weapon support to Ukraine: Putin's message to West
President Vladimir Putin made it simple and clear for the Nato alliance, he said: Don't go too far in providing military support for Ukraine, or you'll risk a conflict with Russia that could quickly turn nuclear. While Putin doesn't need to go nucelar to win in Ukraine, he is keeping his options open.
10:56 AM
Delhi's ex-Dy CM Manish Sisodia produced in the Rouse Avenue Court
Delhi former Dy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia produced in the Rouse Avenue Court, ANI reported.
10:46 AM
India will be unable to plug jobs gap even with 7% growth, says Citi
India will struggle to create enough jobs for its expanding workforce over the next decade even if its economy grows at a rapid pace of 7 per cent, Citigroup Inc. said. The bank suggests the world’s most-populous nation will need more concerted steps to boost employment and skills, Bloomberg reported.
10:26 AM
PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 123rd birth anniversary on Saturday. The Prime Minister said Mookerjee made India proud with his fierce nationalistic ideas, and that his sacrifice and dedication to the motherland will always inspire people.
10:24 AM
BSP Tamil Nadu Chief murder: Police prevent protestors trying to enter hospital premises
Police prevent protestors from entering hospital premises as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers and supporters protest outside Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital demanding a CBI probe of the murder of their state president, Armstrong.
Masoud Pezeshkian, a reformist politician in favor of reviving Iran’s nuclear deal and improving relations with the West, was elected president of the Islamic Republic in a runoff vote, according to an announcement on state television.
9:44 AM
Don't think anybody more qualified for US president than myself, claims Biden
US President Joe Biden has said that he is more qualified than anybody else in the race to the highest office in the US, ANI reported.
9:25 AM
Biden says he was sick during debate, asserts only 'Lord Almighty' can drive him out of race
US President Joe Biden on Friday, July 6, said that he had a bad night and he was "exhausted and "sick during his first presidential debate with his Republican rival Donald Trump. He reiterated his position to fight the presidential race and said that only god can stop him from running for a second term.
9:17 AM
Delhi BJP Prez Virendraa Sachdeva pays tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary
Delhi BJP Chief Virendraa Sachdeva and other BJP leaders pay floral tribute and plant a sapling on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee.
9:13 AM
Hamas drops objections to US-backed cease-fire proposal as talks continue
Hamas has said that it does not object to a US-backed cease-fire proposal to halt the Gaza conflict with Israel, a person familiar with the matter said, the clearest sign yet that a truce is possible after months of fruitless negotiations.
8:49 AM
Chennai Police form special teams to probe murder of Tamil Nadu BSP president Armstrong
Chennai Police has constituted ten special teams to investigate murder of Tamil Nadu BSP president Armstrong, ANI reported.
8:47 AM
President Droupadi Murmu confers 10 Kirti Chakras, 26 Shaurya Chakras
8:45 AM
Biden reasserts his candidature as Democrat presidential nominee
8:35 AM
Hathras stampede: Main accused in the incident has surrendered, says lawyer
