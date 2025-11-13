Red Fort blast case: DNA test confirms attacker; US offers help in probe

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday (local time) termed the blast that took place in Delhi on Monday evening as “clearly” a “terrorist attack” and lauded India’s professionalism in handling the investigation.

In a post on X, news agency ANI, citing police officials, said that after the blast occurred on Monday evening, Nabi’s leg was stuck between the steering wheel and the accelerator. His DNA sample matched with his mother, the police added.

“The Indians need to be commended. They’ve been very measured, cautious, and very professional in how they’re carrying out this investigation. That investigation continues. It clearly was a terrorist attack. It was a car loaded with highly explosive materials that detonated and killed a lot of people,” he said.

Have police found other vehicles linked to the attack?

Police officials have seized a red Ford EcoSport car suspected to be linked to the Red Fort blast case in Faridabad district’s Khandawali village.

What has been the government’s response?

A meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday passed a resolution terming the explosion near the Red Fort area “a heinous terror incident” that was “perpetrated by anti-national forces.” The Cabinet directed investigating agencies to pursue the case with “utmost urgency and professionalism.”

What have local authorities and citizens said?

The New Delhi Traders Association flagged concerns over compromised safety and security at Connaught Place, urging authorities to take immediate preventive measures. In a statement, the traders’ body said the recent Red Fort blast should serve as a reminder for vigilance in crowded areas such as Connaught Place.