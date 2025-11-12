Home / India News / Govt opens portal for private labs to seek recognition as test centres

Govt opens portal for private labs to seek recognition as test centres

Applications can be submitted through https://doca.gov.in/gatc until November 30, 2025, the department said in a statement

Applicants are required to pay Rs 2 lakh per category of instrument or equipment, which will also apply annually for renewal.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 11:48 PM IST
The Department of Consumer Affairs has launched an online portal enabling private industries, laboratories and testing facilities to apply for recognition as Government Approved Test Centres (GATCs), marking a shift towards public-private partnership in India's legal metrology framework.

Applications can be submitted through https://doca.gov.in/gatc until November 30, 2025, the department said in a statement.

The initiative follows amendments to the Legal Metrology Government Approved Test Centre Rules, 2013, notified on October 23, 2025, which, for the first time, allow private sector participation in verifying weighing and measuring instruments used in trade and commerce.

Recognised GATCs will be authorised to verify 18 types of instruments, including water meters, sphygmomanometers, clinical thermometers, automatic rail weighbridges, tape measures, load cells, beam scales and counter machines.

Organisations must have proper testing and calibration facilities linked to national standards, along with technical staff with at least three years of experience in legal metrology. Officials from the Department and State Legal Metrology offices will inspect premises before granting approval.

Applicants are required to pay Rs 2 lakh per category of instrument or equipment, which will also apply annually for renewal.

The newly introduced Fifth Schedule specifies uniform verification fees across the country: Rs 250 for domestic water meters, Rs 1,000 for commercial water meters, Rs 2,500 for industrial water meters, Rs 100 per sphygmomanometer, Rs 50 per clinical thermometer, and Rs 3,000 for non-automatic weighing instruments up to 150 kg. For instruments not listed, State Legal Metrology rules will apply.

The move is expected to ease the burden on State Legal Metrology Departments, allowing officers to focus on inspection and enforcement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

