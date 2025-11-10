Monday, November 10, 2025 | 08:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
8 dead in Red Fort car blast, Delhi on high alert. All we know so far

8 dead in Red Fort car blast, Delhi on high alert. All we know so far

A van explosion near Red Fort Metro's Gate 1 on Monday evening killed one and injured four. Authorities have sounded high alert across the city

A van burst into flames near Gate 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on Monday evening (November 10), triggering a massive explosion that damaged several nearby vehicles. | Photo: PTI

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

A van burst into flames near Gate 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on Monday evening (November 10), triggering a massive explosion that damaged several nearby vehicles. According to India Today, three to four nearby vehicles also caught fire after a van suddenly burst into flames. The blast’s impact shattered windows and caused debris to fly across the area.
 
Here’s all we know so far:
 
> According to several media reports, eight people have died and several others are injured. The blast set off fires in nearby cars and shops, causing chaos in the busy central Delhi area.
 
 
> At least 15 fire engines were rushed to the site after a distress call was received at around 7:05 PM, according to the Delhi Fire Department as quoted by ANI. The blaze was brought under control after extensive efforts. A forensic team and a Delhi Police Special Cell unit are on the scene to determine the nature of the explosion, which remains unknown at this stage.
 
> Officials said five to six vehicles were blown apart, and up to eight vehicles were damaged in total. Shattered glass from nearby vehicles and shops injured several bystanders. The area around Red Fort Metro Station has been completely cordoned off, and traffic movement remains restricted.

> While the cause of the explosion has not been confirmed, officials are treating it as a high-alert situation. A high alert has been sounded in the city
 
> Despite the explosion, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said that metro services remain unaffected, according to Indian Express.
 
> The injured have been brought to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital for treatment, reported ANI.
 
The Red Fort area is a high-security zone and a major tourist hub. An explosion near one of its metro gates has raised serious concerns about urban safety. Authorities are expected to release a preliminary report once forensic experts complete their examination. The identity of the deceased has not yet been disclosed.

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

