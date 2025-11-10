13 dead in Red Fort car blast, Delhi on high alert. All we know so far

A van burst into flames near Gate 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on Monday evening (November 10), triggering a massive explosion that damaged several nearby vehicles. According to India Today, three to four nearby vehicles also caught fire after a van suddenly burst into flames. The blast’s impact shattered windows and caused debris to fly across the area.

Here’s all we know so far:

> According to several media reports, 13 people have died and several others are injured. The blast set off fires in nearby cars and shops, causing chaos in the busy central Delhi area.

> At least 15 fire engines were rushed to the site after a distress call was received at around 7:05 PM, according to the Delhi Fire Department as quoted by ANI. The blaze was brought under control after extensive efforts. A forensic team and a Delhi Police Special Cell unit are on the scene to determine the nature of the explosion, which remains unknown at this stage. > Officials said five to six vehicles were blown apart, and up to eight vehicles were damaged in total. Shattered glass from nearby vehicles and shops injured several bystanders. The area around Red Fort Metro Station has been completely cordoned off, and traffic movement remains restricted.

> While the cause of the explosion has not been confirmed, officials are treating it as a high-alert situation. A high alert has been sounded in the city > Despite the explosion, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said that metro services remain unaffected, according to Indian Express. > The injured have been brought to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital for treatment, reported ANI. > Six cars, two e-rickshaws and one autorickshaw were gutted in the fire, a fire department official told PTI. > Following the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the Delhi Police Commissioner, while teams from the National Security Guard (NSG), National Investigation Agency (NIA), and forensic experts were immediately dispatched to the site.