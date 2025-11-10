Home / India News / Dharmendra admitted to hospital; 'not in a great state', says report

Dharmendra admitted to hospital; 'not in a great state', says report

The 89-year-old actor has been in and out of south Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital

Veteran actor Dharmendra
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 7:13 PM IST
Veteran actor Dharmendra, who has been in hospital for several days, is in a serious condition but is stable, an industry insider said on Monday.
 
The 89-year-old actor has been in and out of south Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.
 
"Dharamji's health is not in a great state," the insider told PTI on condition of anonymity. Son Sunny Deol's representative denied reports that the "Sholay" star was on ventilator.
 
"Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy," the PR representative shared in a message to PTI.
 
The actor's son Sunny, wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol had reached hospital to visit him.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Hindi moviesfilm industryhospitals

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

