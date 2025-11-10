Home / India News / 7 in 10 Delhi residents lack confidence in govt's ability to enforce GRAP

7 in 10 Delhi residents lack confidence in govt's ability to enforce GRAP

Many respondents claim that government readings are often lower than private air-quality monitors, leading to delayed or inadequate implementation of GRAP measures

Delhi air pollution
The survey noted that Delhi-NCR residents want the government to ensure accurate pollution data and strict enforcement of GRAP rules based on real AQI levels. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 6:30 PM IST
Around 7 in 10 residents of Delhi said they have 'no or very low confidence' in the government’s ability to enforce the graded response action plan (GRAP) restrictions despite dangerously high pollution levels, according to a survey by LocalCircles.
 
Residents have also expressed mistrust in the official Air Quality Index (AQI) data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Many claim that government readings are often lower than private air-quality monitors, leading to delayed or inadequate implementation of GRAP measures.
 
According to the survey, at 7 am today (Monday), the CPCB’s AQI near India Gate stood at 312 (severe), while private monitors in the same area showed a reading of 520.
 
The survey received over 53,000 responses from residents across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad. Of the respondents, 61 per cent were men and 39 per cent were women.

Why are Delhi residents dissatisfied with pollution control?

According to the survey, about 8 in 10 residents said their district or city administrations are not concerned that citizens are breathing highly toxic air.
 
The survey followed a protest staged by the residents in the national capital on Sunday evening. Several residents gathered at India Gate to protest against rising air pollution and to demand stronger government action. The protest came amid growing frustration over the persistent smog and inadequate response from authorities.
 
An earlier LocalCircles survey found that 5 in 10 Delhi residents gave a very low rating to the Delhi government’s handling of the pollution crisis, while 3 in 10 rated it high. A similar trend was seen for the central government, where half of the respondents rated its response poorly.
 
The survey also revealed that one or more individuals are falling sick in at least 8 in 10 households due to Delhi NCR's poor air quality over the last four weeks. Additionally, 4 in 10 households reported 4 or more members affected by pollution-related illnesses.

What do residents want from authorities?

The survey noted that Delhi-NCR residents want the government to ensure accurate pollution data and strict enforcement of GRAP rules based on real AQI levels.
 
For example, if private monitors show AQI above 450, GRAP Stage 4 should be enforced immediately, but enforcement often lags due to discrepancies in official readings. Citizens have urged the Delhi government, CPCB, and local administrations to work together to make AQI reporting transparent and unbiased.

How severe are the health effects of toxic air?

Rising pollution levels contribute to asthma, bronchitis, heart disease, and reduced lung function. Experts warned that even healthy individuals are showing signs of respiratory distress. Long-term exposure has also been linked to hypertension, diabetes, anaemia, and mental health issues.
 
The World Health Organization notes that air pollution contributes to stroke, heart disease, lung cancer, and respiratory infections, making it a major public-health emergency.

What steps has the government taken so far?

The government has implemented measures such as GRAP, odd-even traffic schemes, construction bans, and restrictions on firecrackers. Efforts to increase green cover, promote electric vehicles, and expand public transport are ongoing.
 
However, experts say these steps are temporary and unevenly enforced. Long-term solutions require coordination among states, stricter pollution control, cleaner technologies, and greater public awareness, the survey noted.

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

