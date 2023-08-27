Redressal of public grievances is UP govt's first priority: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday heard the problems and grievances of 100 people in Lucknow and said that redressal of public grievances is the state's top priority.

"Our first priority is to address public issues," said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday.

CM Yogi heard the problems and grievances of 100 people and referred their letters to the concerned authorities for quick and satisfactory disposal.

He further remarked, "The state government is determined to solve the problems of every person in the state."

The Chief Minister asked the officials to deal with every victim with sensitivity and sternly with those who encroach on people's land and harass the weak.

CM Yogi further said that the government will provide full help for the treatment of patients seeking financial aid.

Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Meenakashi Lekhi and Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday attended a cultural event at the G20 program in Varanasi.

CM Yogi also handed over the G20 Orchestra Baton to Brazil, the country that will hold the next leadership of G20.

CM Yogi also attended the dinner organized in honour of the guests of the G20 Culture Working Group.

He reached Varanasi on the last evening of the meeting of Culture Ministers of G20 countries.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister handed over the chairmanship of the next G-20 meeting to the representative of the Culture Minister of Brazil in the presence of Union Cultural State Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakshi Lekhi.