Reliance Jio keen to invest in IT sector in Tripura: CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that Reliance Industries Jio is keen to invest in the Information Technology sector in the state.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha | Credit: PTI
Press Trust of India Agartala
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 4:42 PM IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that Reliance Industries Jio is keen to invest in the Information Technology sector in the state.

A company delegation met the chief minister and discussed the state's potential in the industrial sector.

Saha in a post on Facebook said he had earlier met Mukesh Ambai, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, in Mumbai and Assam, and requested "him to support our vision for viksit (developed) Tripura".

He said a team led by the North Eastern Zone Business Head of Reliance Jio visited the state during the day to explore investment opportunities in key sectors like IT and IT-enabled services, data centres, besides natural gas exploration and fertilizer production, petroleum, ethanol production from bamboo, rubber wood furniture, agro-food processing and tourism.

"Their enthusiasm for the IT sector, in particular, is very exciting! Looking forward to collaboration with Reliance Group of Industries for transforming Tripura's future together," the CM said.

In February, the state government signed 87 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) valued at a total of Rs 3,700 crore in a business meet.

First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

