Relief from prolonged humidity after parts of Delhi receive rainfall

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 109 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 7:35 PM IST
Several parts of the national capital witnessed rain on Sunday, finding relief from prolonged humidity.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded as 37.1 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain during the evening.

The minimum temperature was 27.6 degree Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 109 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

