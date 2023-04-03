Replace 50% firewood used in crematoriums with cow dung cakes: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to replace 50 per cent of firewood used in crematoriums with cow dung cakes and utilise the income generated through this for the management of cow shelters.

The chief minister was addressing a meeting to review the management of stray cattle shelters and the current status of milk production in the state, according to an official statement.

Fifty per cent of the total firewood used in crematoriums should be replaced with cow dung cakes, Adityanath told the officials.

The cow dung cakes will be made available from shelters for stray cows and the income generated will be used for their management, he said.

The chief minister further said the state government has made necessary arrangements for the protection of stray cattle and their fodder.

At present, more than 11.33 lakh cows are protected at 6,719 cattle protection sites. It should be ensured that stray cattle are taken care of in all the rural and urban areas of the state, he said.

"Large conservation centres are being set up in the state for the protection of cattle. So far, 274 large cow protection centres have become functional," he added.

Adityanath said more than 1.77 lakh cows have been handed over to the common people under the 'Mukhyamantri Sahbhagita Yojana' so far.

For ensuring availability of milk to families with malnourished children, 3,598 cows have been handed over under the Nutrition Mission, he said.

Adityanath said the state government is determined to provide quality milk and milk products to the general public at a reasonable price while ensuring remunerative prices for dairy farmers associated with the state's cooperative milk societies.

The state government has decided to set up new dairy plants in Kanpur, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh and Prayagraj districts with the help of private players, he said.