Report waste dumping on streets and earn up to Rs 2,500 in Kerala

With the menace of dumping waste by people on roads and open public spaces, the Kerala government has now come up with a novel scheme to reward all those who report such acts and earn up to Rs 2,500 for each reporting.

This is part of the 'Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam' campaign to make the state garbage-free.

Additional Chief Secretary, Local Self Government Department, Sarada Muraleedharan, issued an order in this regard, suggesting citizens to report littering/dumping of both solid and liquid waste in public spaces, private property and water bodies.

The person who informs authorities of such violations will be given Rs 2,500 (maximum) or 25 per cent of the fine imposed on those resorting to disallowed disposal of garbage.

The report must be backed with evidence, including credible photograph or video clip, along with details such as the place and time of the wrong-doing.

The order states that citizens have to report with a WhatsApp number and E-mail and authorities will not publicise the informer's name or details.

The order also asks all local bodies to conduct widespread awareness campaigns against littering of waste and garbage-dumping, besides on the citizens' responsibility of reporting violations and obtaining reward for it.

The enforcement teams can seize and confiscate vehicles that illegally carry garbage.

If needed, the carriers can be arrested and legal steps be taken against the violators.

--IANS

sg/kvd