Reports claiming non-procurement of contraceptives misleading: Govt

"Such reports are ill-informed and provides misleading information," the ministry said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi

Dec 12 2023 | 12:31 PM IST
The Union Health Ministry Tuesday termed "misleading" reports claiming that India's family planning programme is likely to get severely affected due to the country's central procurement agency's failure in procuring contraceptives.

"Such reports are ill-informed and provides misleading information," the ministry said in a statement.

The Central Medical Services Society (CMSS), an autonomous body and a Central Procurement Agency under Union Ministry of Health, procures condoms for National Family Planning Programme and National AIDS Control Programme.

"The CMSS procured 5.88 crores pieces of condoms for Family Planning Programme in May, 2023 and the present stock position of condoms is sufficient to meet the requirement of the Family Planning Programme," the ministry said.

Currently, National Aids Control Organization (NACO) is receiving supplies of 75 per cent free condoms from M/s HLL Lifecare Ltd. and is preparing to place remaining 25 per cent quantities for 2023-24 with CMSS on the basis of recent approvals.

Requirement of NACO is being met through 66 million pieces ordered from Ms HLL Lifecare Ltd, the statement said.

The order is currently under supplies and indents for one year requirements will be placed with Ms HLL Lifecare Ltd. and CMSS with the approvals of competent authority.

There has been no instance of shortfall due to delay in procurement by CMSS, the statement stated.

The CMSS has already published tenders in the current financial year for procurement of different varieties of condoms and these tenders are at advance stage of finalization.

"It is clarified that there is no cause for worry as the Union Health Ministry is keeping a close watch on the situation and weekly review meeting is being held in the Ministry to monitor tendering process and supply position of various medicines and medical items being procured by the CMSS for various Programmes of the ministry," the statement stated.

Oral contraceptivesPharma sectorHealth Ministry

Dec 12 2023 | 12:31 PM IST

