Home / India News / Republic Day 2024: Only females to be part of marching contingents, bands

Republic Day 2024: Only females to be part of marching contingents, bands

The Defence Ministry has apprised other ministries including Home Affairs, Culture and Urban Development about the decision to hold the all women parade in the coming year

ANI General News
Republic Day 2024: Only females to be part of marching contingents, bands

2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 9:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid a major effort to promote female participation in military and other sectors, the Republic Day parade will see participation only by women in march pasts by forces, tableaux and performances.

A note has been circulated to all the defence forces along with other important stake holders by the ceremonial branch of the Ministry of Defence which organises the Republic Day parade in coordination with all other ministries and departments, defence sources told ANI.

"After detailed deliberations, it has been decided that Republic Day 2024 will have women participation, including contingents (marching and bands), tableaux and performances during the parade at the Kartavya Path," they said.

The Defence Ministry has apprised other ministries including Home Affairs, Culture and Urban Development about the decision to hold the all women parade in the coming year.

In recent years, the defence forces and paramilitary contingents have chosen women contingent commanders and deputy commanders in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's drive to promote women's participation in all possible roles in the military as they have been given command opportunities along with deployment in combat roles.

Due to such opportunities, women have been able to be fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force and have also been inducted into Army as jawans.

Recently, the Army also opened up the Regiment of Artillery for women officers.

Also Read

Republic Day Parade: Marching contingents display India's military might

Republic Day: Why does India organise a parade to mark the occasion?

R-Day: Punjab Regiment best marching contingent; Uttarakhand's tableau best

Telcos to stop 5G services in high-frequency bands in and around airports

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi witnesses Republic Day parade

Congress looted money of even farmers: PM Modi during rally in Karnataka

Girls outperform boys in Andhra Pradesh SSC exams, 72% pass in total

Andhra Pradesh govt opens helpline to evacuate students from Manipur

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to travel to Odisha, meet Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday

Streaming of court proceedings has flipside, judges need to be trained: CJI

Topics :Republic Daywomen

First Published: May 06 2023 | 11:05 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story