Home / India News / Republic Day celebrations: Tableaus set to display 'women empowerment'

Republic Day celebrations: Tableaus set to display 'women empowerment'

Highlighting women's crucial roles in socio-economic activities, Manipur tableau will feature women working with delicate fibers from the lotus stems and making yarns using traditional 'charkhas'

File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 10:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

This Republic Day, tableaus are all set to display 'women empowerment' at Kartavya Path, as the Centre aims to make the programme a women-centric one with the motto 'Viksit Bharat'.

Highlighting women's crucial roles in socio-economic activities, Manipur tableau will feature women working with delicate fibers from the lotus stems and making yarns using traditional 'charkhas'.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The front of the tableau will feature a woman collecting lotus stems from Manipur's Loktak lake. The women riding on boats and collecting lotus stems will be displayed on the sides of the tableau.

At the end of the Manipur tableau, a replica of 'Ima Keithel' -- a unique all women's market -- has been made. The market is centuries old and is run entirely by women.

The tableau from the northeastern state will also feature popular fabrics innovated by Manipuri women, the process of making lotus silk innovated by Bijayshanti Tongbram, India's first lotus silk maker.

Madhya Pradesh tableau, on the other hand, will showcase what the state has achieved by integrating women directly into the development process through its welfare schemes.

Highlighting self-reliant and progressive women of Madhya Pradesh, the tableau will highlight how women actively participate in the areas right from modern service sector to small-scale industries and traditional domains.

The tableau will have Madhya Pradesh's first woman fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force - Avani Chaturvedi - who will be seen standing beside a fighter plane model. It will feature the women artists painting on pots, the Badal Mahal gate of Chanderi and the weavers of globally renowned Chanderi, Maheshwarl, and Bagh print sarees.

Rajasthan's tableau will be a demonstration of the development of women's handicraft industries along with the festive culture of the state.

The tableau will have representation of the famous Ghoomar dance of Rajasthan, depicted through a mannequin of a dancer, beautiful statue of Meera Bai - who is considered to be a symbol of devotion and power.

The tableau will also display a glimpse of the rich handicraft traditions, including bandhej, bagru print and applique work.

Haryana's tableau will display empowerment of women in their state through the government programme 'Mera parivar - Meri pehchan'.

The tableau will feature Haryanvi women holding digital devices to symbolise how the digital India initiative enabled them to access government schemes with just one click.

While Odisha's tableau will display women's involvement in handicrafts and handloom sectors, Chhattisgarh tableau will reflect female-dominance in tribal communities of Bastar. The Chhattisgarh tableau has been decorated with bell-metals and terracotta artefacts to display their traditions.

The tableau of Andhra Pradesh this year is on the subject of transforming school education and making the students globally competitive, whereas Ladakh tableau will showcase Indian women's ice hockey team - that's comprised of Ladakhi women.

Also Read

Why Republic Day parade is celebrated on the Kartavya path every year?

Republic day parade rehearsal in full swing at Kartavya Path in capital

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on Apple, Samsung, other smartphones

Republic Day Parade 2024: How to book tickets online, offline and much more

Republic Day parade rehearsal 2024: All about Delhi Traffic Police advisory

'Free trade agreement talks between India, EFTA bloc at advanced stage'

Cyber attack cases on Indian cos rise 15%, 2nd highest in Apac: Report

PM Modi lights 'Ram Jyoti' after 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple

Prez Murmu confers 'bal puraskars', urges kids to play sports for wellbeing

CCL mulls JV with Jharkhand for expansion of Tenughat Thermal Power Station

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Republic DayNarendra Modiwomen empowermentWomen leaderswomen workplace

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story