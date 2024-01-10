Republic Day parade rehearsal 2024: All about Delhi Traffic Police advisory

The Delhi Police has provided a traffic advisory in New Delhi considering the Republic Day parade rehearsal today, January 10. Considering the Republic Day parade practice on January 10, the Delhi Police has given a traffic advisory for all Delhi citizens, cautioning them on the routes to stay away from in New Delhi today.

Delhi Police mentioned in their warning that traffic will be affected on a few routes across New Delhi on Wednesday, particularly in central Delhi. The traffic across Delhi will be limited from 7 am to 11:30 am on January 10, according to the advisory.

Republic Day Traffic Advisory 2024: Insights At the 75th Republic Day Parade, French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest on January 26 this year, this being the 6th time that a French leader is welcomed as a chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi. Delhi Police mentioned in a statement, "Due to Republic Day Parade rehearsal, kindly avoid Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavyapath crossing, Janpath- Kartavyapath crossing, and Man Singh Road- Kartavyapath crossing from 0700 Hrs to 1130 Hrs on 10-01-2024". Republic Day parade: Details An IAF official informed that this year, women Agniveer Vayu warriors will be important for the Indian Air Force contingent for the Republic Day Parade. Further, two all-women contingents of the Defence forces are additionally booked to march this year at the Republic Day Parade.

Defence officials stated making the declaration, "One contingent, including 144 personnel, would have all women soldiers, including 60 from the Army and the remaining from the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy.”

5 unique things to happen in 75th Republic Day 2024 • The theme of Republic Day 2024 is ''India-Mother of Democracy'' and ''Viksit Bharat''. The festivities will be attended by President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, a few heads of states, and worldwide dignitaries. • The current year's parade will include two all-women contingents from the defence forces, involving 144 personnel, with 60 from the Army and the rest from the Indian Air Force and Indian Naval force.

• French President Emmanuel Macron has been invited as the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations. In 2023, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was the chief guest.

• 80 percent of the members in the marching band are from the northeastern states, they stated, adding that members have begun practice at the Kartyava Path.

• Shweta K Sugathan, a woman IPS official will lead the marching contingent of 194 female head constables and force constables.