Resolution condemning Pahalgam attack passed at all-party meeting in J&K

A resolution unequivocally condemning the "heinous and inhumane" attack on innocent civilians in Pahalgam was passed at an all-party meeting convened by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday.

Reading out the resolution, Abdullah appealed to governments of other states and union territories to protect Kashmiris against any form of harassment in the wake of the Pahalgam killings.

"We, the participants of the All-Party Meeting of Jammu & Kashmir, deeply shocked and anguished by the recent barbaric attack in Pahalgam on 22nd April 2025 on innocent civilians, do hereby adopt this resolution in a spirit of collective solidarity," the chief minister said.

"We unequivocally condemn in the strongest possible terms the heinous, inhumane attack in Pahalgam that targeted and killed innocent civilians.

"Such cowardly acts of brutality against peaceful citizens have no place in society and are a direct assault on the values of Kashmiriyat, and the idea of India which have long been a symbol of unity, peace, and harmony in the region," he added.

Abdullah said all parties of Jammu and Kashmir stand "unwavering in our commitment" to support all efforts in bringing these perpetrators to justice.

"In doing so, we affirm that no act of terror can ever weaken our resolve or extinguish our indomitable spirit. We also support the steps taken by the Union Government announced yesterday," he added.

The meeting extended "our deepest condolences" to the families who have suffered loss.

The resolution also lauded the sacrifice of 'ponywallah' Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who stood up against the armed terrorists.

"We share in your sorrow and stand united with you in this time of profound grief. We salute the supreme sacrifice of Shaheed Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who ferried tourists on his horse in Pahalgam, and was martyred during his attempt to fight one of the terrorists to save the tourists.

"His valour and selflessness shall forever remain an inspiration to all. He is a true face of Kashmiriyat and Kashmir hospitality," the chief minister said.

The meeting also commended the people of Kashmir for their moral and material support to all the tourists across the Valley and for their resolute unity in condemning the recent attack.

"We appreciate the spontaneous, peaceful demonstrations across towns and villages across the length and breadth of J&K, which exemplify our unwavering commitment to peace, communal harmony, and the rule of law, and reaffirm our collective resolve to foster mutual respect, uphold constitutional values, and work collaboratively for the prosperity and stability of Jammu & Kashmir," Abdullah said.

The resolution called on the governments of all states and union territories to come forward with unwavering commitment to protect the Kashmiri students and citizens who find themselves far from home.

"These individuals, whether traveling or residing outside Jammu and Kashmir, must be safeguarded against any form of harassment, discrimination, or intimidation," the resolution read.

The meeting also called upon all political parties, community leaders, religious institutions, youth groups, civil society organisations and media organisations in Jammu & Kashmir and the nation to maintain calm, resist the provocations of those who seek to disrupt harmony, and continue working together for the peace and development of the region.