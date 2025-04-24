Pahalgam attack: Cong calls for detailed analysis into 'security failures'

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) convened on Thursday to deliberate on “all dimensions of the grave attack” that occurred in Pahalgam on April 22.

The CWC strongly condemned the attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people and left over 20 others seriously injured. The CWC offered its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and expresses unwavering solidarity with them in their time of immense grief.

CWC calls for communal harmony

Describing the incident as a “cowardly and calculated act of terror", the CWC held Pakistan responsible for orchestrating the attack. It stated that this assault, “a direct assault on the values of our Republic", was designed to provoke communal tension, particularly through the "deliberate targeting of Hindus". The committee appealed for peace and restraint in response to the provocation, asserting its commitment to “combat cross-border terrorism with determination and unity".

The resolution further noted that while there has been broad condemnation of the attack across political parties and civil society in Jammu and Kashmir, it is "shocking that the BJP is exploiting this grave tragedy through official and proxy social media platforms to sow further discord, mistrust, polarisation and division at a time when unity and solidarity is most needed". ALSO READ: 'Will pursue them to the end of Earth': PM Modi on Pahalgam terrorists To reflect national unity in the face of this tragedy, the Indian National Congress called for an all-party meeting on the night of April 22, which is now scheduled to be held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Questions raised over security lapses

ALSO READ: India blocks access to Pakistan govt's X account after Pahalgam attack Raising serious concerns about the breach, the CWC noted that Pahalgam, considered a high-security zone with a multi-layered protection setup, witnessed a major security and intelligence failure. The resolution emphasised the need for a thorough investigation into how such a deadly attack could occur in a Union Territory that falls directly under the jurisdiction of the Union Home Ministry. “These questions must be raised in the larger public interest,” the committee said, adding that only through accountability can justice be done for the affected families.

With the Amarnath Yatra due to begin soon, the CWC stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of pilgrims. “Robust, transparent, and proactive security arrangements must be put in place without delay,” it said.

The CWC also honoured the bravery of local ponywalas and tourist guides, acknowledging that one lost his life while trying to shield tourists, describing his actions as upholding “the idea of India".