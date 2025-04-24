10 minutes of horror: How terrorists hunted tourists in Pahalgam meadow

What was once a picture-perfect tourist haven turned into a haunting landscape of tragedy on Tuesday (April 22), as a terror attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives – 25 tourists and one local pony ride operator.

According to sources within the security establishment who spoke to NDTV, at least five heavily armed terrorists emerged from the dense pine forests surrounding the meadow. They moved with precision, targeting three popular tourist spots simultaneously.

Some reports also suggest that the attackers wore bodycams, possibly to record the massacre.

Moments before the mayhem

The attack began around 1.50 pm. Tourists, unaware of the danger lurking nearby, were seen enjoying carefree moments — children bouncing on trampolines, families savouring street food like bhelpuri. The terror that followed was as sudden as it was savage.

Survivors have shared gut-wrenching testimonies. The terrorists reportedly approached groups of tourists, asked them about their religion, forced them to recite Islamic verses, and then opened fire — many were executed with bullets to the head at point-blank range.

Security forces were alerted only by 2.30 pm, but reaching the site proved difficult. Baisaran meadow is accessible only via a steep trek or pony ride, both of which take nearly an hour. Rescue teams could not arrive until after 3 pm. In the meantime, several victims reportedly clung to life, raising questions about whether a quicker medical response might have saved more.

Deadliest attack in recent memory

Described as the most devastating terror attack in Kashmir in recent years, the massacre unfolded during the high-profile visit of US Vice President JD Vance to India. In its aftermath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on an official trip to Saudi Arabia, cut short his visit and returned to New Delhi.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, “Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice... they will not be spared.”

Diplomatic fallout and decisive action

With the country in shock and condemnation pouring in from around the world, India has moved swiftly with a series of strong retaliatory measures. The Indus Water Treaty has been suspended, and the Integrated Check Post at Attari has been shut down.

Pakistani citizens have also been barred from travelling to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme.